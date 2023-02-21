Facts

16:56 21.02.2023

Kuleba about China's peace plan: Wang Yi shared with me some key points of document, we'll make conclusions after we receive full text

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi shared with him the key points of the peace plan that will be studied in detail by the Ukrainian side as soon as it receives the full text of the document.

"Yes, we had a meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, he shared with me the key points of the Chinese peace plan. We look forward to receiving the text, as this is not something where one can draw conclusions just by hearing what the plan is about. We need to know all the details. As soon as we receive the document, we will carefully study it and draw conclusions," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the peace formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains the priority one.

Kuleba also said that all China's actions in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine should be aimed at the protection of the principle of territorial integrity of Ukraine.

