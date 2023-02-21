Russian army mercilessly kills civilians – Zelensky about shelling of Kherson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his condolences to those who lost their relatives as a result of the shelling of Kherson on Tuesday.

“The Russian army is heavily shelling Kherson. Again mercilessly killing the civilian population. A vehicle park, residential areas, a high-rise building, and a public transport stop were hit. These terrorist attacks, unfortunately, resulted in death and injury. My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

“The world has no right to forget for a single moment that Russian cruelty and aggression know no bounds. The terrorist state will be responsible for all its inhumane crimes against our people and Ukraine,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the occupiers struck at high-rise buildings and a transport stop in Kherson, there are dead and wounded.