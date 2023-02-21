Facts

14:32 21.02.2023

1 min read
Six killed, 12 wounded in shelling in Kherson – task force

Six people were killed and 12 were injured as a result of the shelling of the city of Kherson by Russian invaders on Tuesday, according to the Facebook page of the Pivden (South) task force.

"The enemy attacked residential areas, critical infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten, a hospital, private garages and cars. Several houses were significantly damaged, several apartments in multi-apartment buildings were on fire as a result of a direct hit. A local market and a public transport stop were shelled. Just in the middle of the street, civilians of Kherson were injured and died in their own homes and workplaces," the task force said.

According to the task force, the shelling was carried out from multiple launch rocket systems.

In addition, information was confirmed about the wounding of one resident of the neighboring town of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, who was fired from the MLRS at the same time as Kherson. "In Ochakiv, the invaders continued shelling the port infrastructure, one civilian was wounded. The scale of destruction is being specified," the command said.

