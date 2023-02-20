Facts

14:48 20.02.2023

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

On February 24, Japan will hold an online summit of the G7 to be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In addition, Tokyo will provide a new $5.5 billion financial aid for Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Speaking at a global forum in Tokyo, Kishida said that it will be the first time for Japan to host a G7 summit on February 24.

He also announced the assistance that Japan will provide so that Ukraine can "rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks."

Tags: #japan #g7

