Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

On February 24, Japan will hold an online summit of the G7 to be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In addition, Tokyo will provide a new $5.5 billion financial aid for Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Speaking at a global forum in Tokyo, Kishida said that it will be the first time for Japan to host a G7 summit on February 24.

He also announced the assistance that Japan will provide so that Ukraine can "rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks."