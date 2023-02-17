Facts

19:45 17.02.2023

The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

1 min read
The Government of the Netherlands has officially agreed to Ukraine's proposal to establish an international organization, the Register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression, which will be located in The Hague, Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra said.

"The Register will be the first component of a comprehensive reparation mechanism, including the creation of a compensation commission that will consider individual applications from citizens, companies and the state for compensation for the damage caused by Russia. A compensation fund should also be created to accumulate funds for payments, including from confiscated Russian assets," Mudra said on Facebook.

She said the Council of Europe had also offered assistance in establishing the Register and working on the implementation of the Compensation Mechanism.

"Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has already said the Council of Europe has extensive experience in creating Registers, in particular in the light of the practice of the European Court of Human Rights and the process of oversight of its decisions. Perhaps the Council of Europe will also actively cooperate with us in matters of compensation," the deputy minister said.

Tags: #war #register #damage

