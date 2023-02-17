Zelenskyy at Munich conference: We not to agree to any compromise, we must protect Ukraine, world

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there is no alternative to Ukraine's victory in the war.

"There is no alternative to Ukrainian victory, there is no alternative to Ukraine in the EU, there is no alternative to Ukraine in NATO. There is no alternative to our unity. Hence, there is and should not be any alternative to completely get rid of Russian aggression, to liberate land, to liberate people," Zelenskyy said at the opening of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The president said people cannot become a subject of compromise.

"We have to liberate Ukraine and Europe. When Russian weapons shoot at us, they are already aimed at our neighbors. May Europe be the subject of compromise? No," Zelenskyy said.