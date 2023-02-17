Facts

11:27 17.02.2023

Ukraine's power system to operate with power reserve on Friday, on weekends – Energy Minister

1 min read
Ukraine's power system to operate with power reserve on Friday, on weekends – Energy Minister

On Friday, February 17, and on weekends, Ukraine's power system will operate with a reserve of power, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Thanks to the decrease in demand, there will be a reserve of capacity," Haluschenko explained, whose words are quoted on the Telegram channel of the ministry.

According to the report, stabilization power outages are possible in Odesa region due to grid repairs, but their duration will be shorter.

In Kharkiv region, about 2,000 more consumers have been powered over the past 24 hours after the restoration repairs of the grids, the Ministry of Energy specified.

As reported with reference to grid operators, the last working day of the week will pass without limits, and as a result, electricity restrictions due to the lack of resource shortages.

Tags: #power

MORE ABOUT

19:37 06.02.2023
Some 82 generators already brought to Odesa – meeting of Emergency Commission

Some 82 generators already brought to Odesa – meeting of Emergency Commission

11:57 02.01.2023
Situation in power system fully controlled – Ukrenergo

Situation in power system fully controlled – Ukrenergo

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

09:42 29.12.2022
Klitschko warns of possible power outages and water supply in Kyiv

Klitschko warns of possible power outages and water supply in Kyiv

18:26 07.12.2022
Ukraine's power system attacked with over 1,000 missiles, shells – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine's power system attacked with over 1,000 missiles, shells – Ukrenergo head

10:36 01.12.2022
Already 65% of Kherson subscribers connected to power supply

Already 65% of Kherson subscribers connected to power supply

11:27 20.10.2022
Power outage introduced in Kyiv, its region to avoid accidents – DTEK

Power outage introduced in Kyiv, its region to avoid accidents – DTEK

12:06 15.10.2022
Power infrastructure facility in Kyiv region badly damaged in enemy attack

Power infrastructure facility in Kyiv region badly damaged in enemy attack

18:26 11.10.2022
Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

11:45 06.10.2022
USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

British intelligence estimates Russia’s losses in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, incl 40,000-60,000 killed

Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

Zelenskyy: Priority on frontline is to keep situation under control, prepare for escalation

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

Putin, his entourage must be held accountable for crime of aggression they committed against Ukraine – European Parliament's resolution

LATEST

Zelenskyy rules out territory deal with Putin - BBC

Latvia to hand over cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukrainian army – media

British intelligence estimates Russia’s losses in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, incl 40,000-60,000 killed

Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

Zelenskyy: Priority on frontline is to keep situation under control, prepare for escalation

Leonardo DiCaprio makes donation to Olena Zelenska Foundation, funds to be used to help Ukrainian children – Foundation

Ukraine nationalizes several factories owned by Russian oligarch Deripaska

We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

Novovolynsk to attract EUR 7.1 mln grant from NEFCO for construction of housing for IDPs

Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

AD
AD
AD
AD