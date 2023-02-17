Ukraine's power system to operate with power reserve on Friday, on weekends – Energy Minister

On Friday, February 17, and on weekends, Ukraine's power system will operate with a reserve of power, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Thanks to the decrease in demand, there will be a reserve of capacity," Haluschenko explained, whose words are quoted on the Telegram channel of the ministry.

According to the report, stabilization power outages are possible in Odesa region due to grid repairs, but their duration will be shorter.

In Kharkiv region, about 2,000 more consumers have been powered over the past 24 hours after the restoration repairs of the grids, the Ministry of Energy specified.

As reported with reference to grid operators, the last working day of the week will pass without limits, and as a result, electricity restrictions due to the lack of resource shortages.