We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

Ukraine expects Israel to make decisions on providing military assistance, first of all, it is about protecting the Ukrainian sky, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Israel is well aware of our list of military needs. It was passed on to the last government, passed on to this government. We will wait for the appropriate decisions to be made. First of all, we are talking about protecting the Ukrainian sky," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Kyiv.

Kuleba said he was pleased with today's meeting with Cohen and the "quality of the conversation."

He also noted that after their phone conversation, Cohen arrived in Kyiv "even faster than expected."

"I think that today we are laying a very serious foundation. But whether a full-fledged building will be built on this foundation depends on further decisions that will be made or not," Kuleba stressed.

"There is no objective reason why Israel and Ukraine should not stand shoulder to shoulder today," the minister said.

"We are very grateful to the Government of Israel for all humanitarian initiatives. We are also grateful to Israeli businesses and citizens for their support. We especially appreciate the volunteers who have been here since the first days of the war," the Foreign Minister stressed.

He stressed that humanitarian support is very important, but the most important thing is victory in the war.

"And Israel knows this like no one else. If you don't defeat the enemy, everything else becomes meaningless. Therefore, we talked not only about humanitarian support, but also about other things with the help of which Israel can help," Kuleba said.