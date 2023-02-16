U.S. Ambassador meets with Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink has met with Chief of the Supreme Court of Ukraine Vsevolod Kniazev and underscored steadfast U.S. support to Ukraine's judiciary.

"Pleased to meet Supreme Court Chief Justice Kniaziev – a strong, independent Supreme Court is fundamental to Ukraine's ability to recover and realize its European aspirations. I was glad to underscore steadfast U.S. support to Ukraine's judiciary," she said on Twitter on Thursday.