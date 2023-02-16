Russian occupiers fire 36 missiles at territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours, 16 of them downed – General Staff

The Russian occupation forces fired 36 missiles at the territory of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, 16 of them were shot down by the Ukrainian defense forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In addition, the enemy inflicted twelve air strikes and mounted more than ten shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems. There are casualties among the civilian population. The threat of new strikes by the Russian Federation remains high throughout Ukraine," it said on Facebook.

In general, more than 50 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions came under enemy fire in the past 24 hours.

The enemy does not give up its invasive plans, accepting the serious losses it has been facing, and continues to focus its main efforts on the offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy continues to have its units deployed in the districts bordering Ukraine, however, no offensive groups were detected there.