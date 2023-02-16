Facts

18:44 16.02.2023

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

Another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place on Thursday, 100 Ukrainian military and one civilian have been released from the hands of Russian invaders, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"We continue to return Ukrainians from captivity. Today, 100 of our soldiers and one civilian are going home," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, among the fighters released on Thursday are National guardsmen, border guards and military personnel.

"Ninety-four of them are defenders of Mariupol, including 63 soldiers from Azovstal. Their relatives have been waiting for them for so long," the head of the President’s Office stressed.

He added that the work on the return home of all captured Ukrainians continues.

