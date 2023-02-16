Facts

13:08 16.02.2023

Ukrainian servicemen destroy 16 missiles at night – AFU

1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen destroy 16 missiles at night – AFU

On Thursday night, the Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555, Kalibr and Kh-59 missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 14 X-101/X-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles and two X-59 guided air missiles," the AFU said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

In total, the enemy launched 32 air and sea-based cruise missiles in Ukraine.

"Some 12 X-101 / X-555 cruise missiles from two Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area, eight Caliber cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea, 12 X-22 cruise missiles from six Tu-22 long-range bombers were used Kursk region and two X-59 guided air missiles from two Su-35 tactical aircraft from Melitopol," the AFU said

Part of the X-22 cruise missiles hit critical infrastructure, because at the moment "there are no weapons in service capable of destroying this type of missiles."

