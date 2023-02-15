Ukrainian soldiers waiting for Swedish Archers - Zelensky after talks with Swedish PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has noted the high level of defense assistance to Sweden and especially thanked for providing the country with Archer howitzers.

"Sweden has only recently provided Ukraine with defense support worth about $1 billion. Especially our soldiers are waiting for the Swedish Archer - one of the best artillery systems in the world. Defense support for Ukraine is the best way to bring peace closer," he said in Kyiv on Wednesday after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

According to the President, Sweden holds the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of the year. "A significant part of the negotiations was devoted to pan-European issues," he said. "We discussed separately the issue of strengthening air defense and in the second part of the conversation we will discuss the strengthening of sanctions," the president said.

Zelensky highlighted Sweden as a country in the TOP five suppliers of energy equipment to Ukraine. "One of the priorities for us is the ‘green’ transformation of energy. This is where Sweden has achieved significant results," he said.