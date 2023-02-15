Facts

11:12 15.02.2023

On second day of Ramstein meeting participants to discuss supply of tanks to Ukraine – Reznikov

1 min read
On second day of Ramstein meeting participants to discuss supply of tanks to Ukraine – Reznikov

On Wednesday, February 15, deliveries of tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be discussed at a meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"The first day of work in Brussels is over. I am grateful to all the countries participating in Ramstein and to the North Atlantic Alliance for supporting Ukraine. Tomorrow's schedule will be full. We will spend more time discussing tanks," he said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Tags: #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

21:48 14.02.2023
Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

19:35 14.02.2023
U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

13:07 14.02.2023
At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

09:48 27.01.2023
"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

12:39 26.01.2023
Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

12:57 23.01.2023
Ninth Ramstein meeting to be held in Feb

Ninth Ramstein meeting to be held in Feb

14:11 21.01.2023
Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

11:18 21.01.2023
Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

19:31 20.01.2023
At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Authorities intend to raise salaries for teachers after end of war – Rada Committee Head Babak

Rada Committee Head Babak: Have no direct ambitions to be Education Minister, but if president offers, I will agree

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates heaters, bed sets to hospital in Kostiantynivka

Authorities intend to raise salaries for teachers after end of war – Rada Committee Head Babak

SBU prevents Russian oligarchs Chemezov, Shelkov from avoiding nationalization of their assets in Ukraine

Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

Rada Committee Head Babak: Have no direct ambitions to be Education Minister, but if president offers, I will agree

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

USA signs contracts for over $520 mln for ammunition production for Ukraine – media

Zelensky: Ukrainian rescuers rescue woman from rubble in Turkey

Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD