On second day of Ramstein meeting participants to discuss supply of tanks to Ukraine – Reznikov

On Wednesday, February 15, deliveries of tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be discussed at a meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"The first day of work in Brussels is over. I am grateful to all the countries participating in Ramstein and to the North Atlantic Alliance for supporting Ukraine. Tomorrow's schedule will be full. We will spend more time discussing tanks," he said on Twitter on Wednesday night.