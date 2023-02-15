Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the results of the ninth meeting of the contact group on providing defense assistance to Ukraine Ramstein, stated as a basic trend that Ukraine and partners together continue to do everything to make the terrorist state (Russia) lose.

According to him, the meeting brought Ukraine another strong decision to protect the state and strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"More air defense, more tanks, more artillery and shells, more training of our military have been confirmed by partners. And, as was said today, Ukraine must be successful. And here we agree: there must be success," he said in an evening video address.

As the president noted, a significant part of the agreements and discussions within the contact group should be left behind closed doors, but one thing can be said for sure: "The basic trends remain unchanged."

"Ukraine and partners are doing everything together to make the terrorist state lose. And to make it happen faster," Zelensky said, adding that: "The Kremlin is in a hurry to squeeze all possible aggression potential out of Russia."

"They are in a hurry. For they know that the world is still stronger, but it takes time to rally its strength. Therefore, speed [of Ukraine and its partners] is very important. Speed in everything. In making decisions. In implementing decisions. In supply. In studies. Speed saves people's lives, speed restores safety," the president said.

At the same time, he thanked all the partners of Ukraine for the leadership and systemic coordination of the Ramstein.