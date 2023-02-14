At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine has urgent needs for additional military assistance and assured that NATO allies are ready to support Ukraine in the long term.

“I am proud to be here with representatives from across the world. We are here to reaffirm our support for a free and sovereign Ukraine. Nearly one year ago, Putin began his unprovoked and indefensible Invasion of Ukraine. Putin thought that in the mere of days his forces would seize Kyiv and overthrow Ukraine's democratically elected government. He thought that the international community would just leave it,” Austin said at the opening of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in Brussels.

The head of the Pentagon cited the words of US President Joe Biden that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a test for the whole world.

He noted that the Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops away from Kyiv, Kharkov and drove them out of Kherson "with Javelin, Stinger and other systems donated by the countries in this room."

"This Contact Group has made it clear that we will support Ukraine's fight for freedom over the long term," Austin said.

"And we will help Ukraine hold in advance during the spring counter-offensive. With unity and urgency, we will again deliver the support that we have promised to Ukraine," he said.

The head of the Pentagon also noted the coordination and efforts of countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot, SAMP-T systems and tanks.

"Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are working together to provide Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine," he said.

"But we still have much more to do together. We must intensify our focus. Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this critical moment in the course of the war,” Austin said.

He said the purpose of the Contact Group is not only to provide weapons, but also to provide long-term capabilities. According to Austin, countries today will continue to talk about the synchronization of assistance to Ukraine, and will also discuss the topic of industrial initiatives for the continuity of support.

"The Kremlin is still betting that it can wait us out. But one year on, we are as united, as before," Austin said.

The Chief of the Pentagon expressed confidence that the unity of the countries will only grow. He said the war concerns not only the right of Ukraine to live in peace and security, but also determines what kind of world "our children" will live in.