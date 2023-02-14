Facts

13:07 14.02.2023

At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

3 min read
At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine has urgent needs for additional military assistance and assured that NATO allies are ready to support Ukraine in the long term.

“I am proud to be here with representatives from across the world. We are here to reaffirm our support for a free and sovereign Ukraine. Nearly one year ago, Putin began his unprovoked and indefensible Invasion of Ukraine. Putin thought that in the mere of days his forces would seize Kyiv and overthrow Ukraine's democratically elected government. He thought that the international community would just leave it,” Austin said at the opening of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in Brussels.

The head of the Pentagon cited the words of US President Joe Biden that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a test for the whole world.

He noted that the Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops away from Kyiv, Kharkov and drove them out of Kherson "with Javelin, Stinger and other systems donated by the countries in this room."

"This Contact Group has made it clear that we will support Ukraine's fight for freedom over the long term," Austin said.

"And we will help Ukraine hold in advance during the spring counter-offensive. With unity and urgency, we will again deliver the support that we have promised to Ukraine," he said.

The head of the Pentagon also noted the coordination and efforts of countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot, SAMP-T systems and tanks.

"Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are working together to provide Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine," he said.

"But we still have much more to do together. We must intensify our focus. Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this critical moment in the course of the war,” Austin said.

He said the purpose of the Contact Group is not only to provide weapons, but also to provide long-term capabilities. According to Austin, countries today will continue to talk about the synchronization of assistance to Ukraine, and will also discuss the topic of industrial initiatives for the continuity of support.

"The Kremlin is still betting that it can wait us out. But one year on, we are as united, as before," Austin said.

The Chief of the Pentagon expressed confidence that the unity of the countries will only grow. He said the war concerns not only the right of Ukraine to live in peace and security, but also determines what kind of world "our children" will live in.

Tags: #austin #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

19:35 14.02.2023
U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

09:57 13.02.2023
US, Ukrainian Defense Ministers discuss supply of artillery, air defense systems to Kyiv

US, Ukrainian Defense Ministers discuss supply of artillery, air defense systems to Kyiv

09:48 27.01.2023
"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

12:39 26.01.2023
Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

12:57 23.01.2023
Ninth Ramstein meeting to be held in Feb

Ninth Ramstein meeting to be held in Feb

14:11 21.01.2023
Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

11:18 21.01.2023
Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

19:31 20.01.2023
At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

18:38 20.01.2023
Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

LATEST

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Zelensky discusses with Canadian FM further cooperation in defense and security

EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

Invaders bring one carrier of Calibers on combat duty in Black Sea - AFU Navy

Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

AD
AD
AD
AD