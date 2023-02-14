Facts

10:16 14.02.2023

Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

1 min read
Ukraine has support from European institutions for the goal this year to start negotiations on EU membership, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Monday.

"We have clear support from European institutions and European leaders for our goal to prepare and start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU this year," he said.

According to him, "now more than ever, it is felt that Ukraine's European goals are becoming a reality. When, finally, there are tangibly more real achievements than political declarations. For decades, Ukraine and the European Union have been moving towards this."

Zelensky said for the first time during his visit to Brussels last week "such attention to Ukraine, for the first time, a meeting with all the leaders of Europe at once, and plus a series of conversations with European leaders, the most dynamic, meaningful and devoid of excessive politicization."

"With each leader, we spoke purely of those things that are important for our relations and for the European community as a whole. There was not a single empty conversation. I thank all our partners for this," he said.

Tags: #eu #zelensky

