09:29 14.02.2023

Norway helps us to strengthen on earth, in sky, at sea – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the energy, political and other support from Norway.

"I spoke today with the Prime Minister of Norway. This country is one of our biggest partners. I thanked for the new defense package and the new unprecedented support program from Norway, which is being prepared for approval and is designed for five years – stable support for Ukraine," he said in a video address on Monday.

According to him, "Norway really helps us to strengthen both on earth and in the sky and at sea. Thousands of Ukrainian lives were saved thanks to the timely and powerful Norwegian assistance. But the energy, political and other support from our Norwegian friends is also significant. Once again thanks for all this help!"

