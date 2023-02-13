Facts

20:01 13.02.2023

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

2 min read
URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will double-check the documents of its employees and volunteers in light of the detention by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of a collaborator who tried to "legalize" himself as a URCS volunteer.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society will run an additional document check among employees and volunteers in light of the discovered facts and will provide full support to the investigation. Our selection process for employees and volunteers who wish to join the Society will be improved," the URCS said in an official statement posted on its website.

The detainee was on probation for the position of coordinator of one of the URCS's projects. He provided all the necessary work documents according to the legal requirements, including the IDP [internally displaced person] certificate.

"We categorically condemn and deem unacceptable collaborationism in any form. We stand firm in our principles and are outraged that the name and the longstanding work of our Society have been misused," says the statement.

The URCS also recalled that it is the country's largest humanitarian organization that works exclusively on the Ukrainian government-controlled territories and has provided help to more than 10 million people since the start of the full-scale invasion. Every day, 1,500 employees and 8,000 volunteers of the URCS work to help Ukrainians affected by this war.

As reported, the SBU detained in Kyiv an enemy henchman who was wanted for voluntary cooperation with the Russian invaders in eastern Ukraine and tried to "legalize" himself in the city of Kyiv under the guise of being a volunteer of the local representative office of the URCS. The offender turned out to be the former head of a "pension fund department of the so-called "LPR" [Luhansk People's Republic] in the Novopskovsky district" created by the invaders."

Tags: #collaborator #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:09 13.02.2023
URCS, State Emergencies Service, National Police tell children in Kamyanske about behavior when explosive object is found

URCS, State Emergencies Service, National Police tell children in Kamyanske about behavior when explosive object is found

10:44 13.02.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate residents of Kupiansky district of Kharkiv region

URCS volunteers evacuate residents of Kupiansky district of Kharkiv region

12:00 11.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

15:28 10.02.2023
URCS hands over equipment for uninterrupted work to hospital from Bakhmut evacuated to Kyiv region

URCS hands over equipment for uninterrupted work to hospital from Bakhmut evacuated to Kyiv region

10:37 10.02.2023
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided two medical institutions in Cherkasy region with powerful generators.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided two medical institutions in Cherkasy region with powerful generators.

12:51 08.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for Mukachevo's homeless

Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for Mukachevo's homeless

15:46 07.02.2023
URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

17:57 06.02.2023
URCS and Canadian Red Cross donate potbelly stoves for IDPs in Cherkasy region

URCS and Canadian Red Cross donate potbelly stoves for IDPs in Cherkasy region

18:54 03.02.2023
URCS helps lonely elderly people in Ternopil region

URCS helps lonely elderly people in Ternopil region

11:14 03.02.2023
Austrian Red Cross, URCS hand over generators to Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Ukraine

Austrian Red Cross, URCS hand over generators to Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

LATEST

Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

AD
AD
AD
AD