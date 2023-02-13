URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will double-check the documents of its employees and volunteers in light of the detention by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of a collaborator who tried to "legalize" himself as a URCS volunteer.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society will run an additional document check among employees and volunteers in light of the discovered facts and will provide full support to the investigation. Our selection process for employees and volunteers who wish to join the Society will be improved," the URCS said in an official statement posted on its website.

The detainee was on probation for the position of coordinator of one of the URCS's projects. He provided all the necessary work documents according to the legal requirements, including the IDP [internally displaced person] certificate.

"We categorically condemn and deem unacceptable collaborationism in any form. We stand firm in our principles and are outraged that the name and the longstanding work of our Society have been misused," says the statement.

The URCS also recalled that it is the country's largest humanitarian organization that works exclusively on the Ukrainian government-controlled territories and has provided help to more than 10 million people since the start of the full-scale invasion. Every day, 1,500 employees and 8,000 volunteers of the URCS work to help Ukrainians affected by this war.

As reported, the SBU detained in Kyiv an enemy henchman who was wanted for voluntary cooperation with the Russian invaders in eastern Ukraine and tried to "legalize" himself in the city of Kyiv under the guise of being a volunteer of the local representative office of the URCS. The offender turned out to be the former head of a "pension fund department of the so-called "LPR" [Luhansk People's Republic] in the Novopskovsky district" created by the invaders."