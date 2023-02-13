Facts

17:09 13.02.2023

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

4 min read
Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (93%) called the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, as acceptable conditions for a ceasefire, these are the results of a survey conducted at the end of November by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and Kekst CNC.

“Even a Russian withdrawal from previously occupied areas would be unacceptable for the majority of Ukrainians if it does not also include Crimea. Premature peace negotiations, calls for which are particularly vocal in some Western capitals, would thus likely meet fierce resistance among the Ukrainian population,” the annual Munich Security Report says.

It is clarified that only 11% of Ukrainians surveyed agreed with such terms of the ceasefire, while 80% called it unacceptable.

The option of returning Russian troops to the line on February 24, 2022 for a ceasefire was approved by 7%, and keeping them in the occupied territories by 1%, while 85% and 97% opposed, respectively.

“Astonishingly, only six percent of Ukrainians feel unprepared to take on Russia’s invasion, and even during a winter marked by blackouts and shortages they feel more prepared to face the risk of energy supply disruption than any G7 public,” Munich Security Index, included in the report, says.

The survey confirmed Ukraine's unequivocal Western orientation. The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians want to live in a world formed according to European rules – 63%, to a lesser extent according to American rules - 22%. Another 2% chose the option "economically developed countries", while the Chinese vision of the order is close to only 1%.

It is noted that unlike some Western politicians, whose concerns about further military escalation seem to undermine more resolute support, Ukrainians are not intimidated by threats from Russia. No matter how destructive the use of tactical nuclear weapons against a city or on the battlefield, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians – about 90% – say they would still refuse to surrender if it happened.

The Munich Security Conference also calls on Ukraine's transatlantic partners to start planning how to ensure Ukraine's long-term security from Russian attacks. Ukrainian citizens are well aware of the ongoing threat posed by Putin's Russia (83% vs. 6%), and the overwhelming majority (75% vs. 8%) believe that they need Western security guarantees, but it is not yet clear what they might look like. The majority of Ukrainians (72% vs. 6%) also believe that they will need constant supplies of weapons from the West.

A clear majority (65% vs. 13%) also fears that Ukraine will never be safe outside of NATO, which is confirmed by the fact that Ukrainians trust the United States more/NATO (63% vs. 5%) is more than the EU in the matter of protection from Russia. (The difference between the sum of the specified votes and 100% – undecided).

The document notes that these models are also reflected in the Ukrainians' assessment of the reaction of other countries to the war. Respondents rate all G7 countries, as well as Turkey, unequivocally positively. But there are significant differences between them, which is not surprising, given the difference in the material support provided, the messages and the urgency with which the countries reacted to the war. The UK tops the rating with an indicator of 77% (the difference between those who rated positively and negatively the reaction to the invasion of the Russian Federation), followed by the USA and Canada (76% and 72%), the states of Western Europe lag behind the English-speaking countries by about 30 percentage points, NATO – by 40 percentage points, although the EU is rated at the level of 61%.

At the same time, Ukrainians believe that China and India reacted particularly badly (-37% and -27%, respectively), but in general, all actors of the "Global South" have negative points in the rating (-13% in South Africa, -7% in Brazil, -1% in Indonesia and -15% on average).

In another question about countries that Ukrainians consider allies or enemies, China and India have a negative balance of answers of 29% and 2%, while Russia and Belarus have 97% and 85% respectively, and Hungary has 13%.

Tags: #war #msc

MORE ABOUT

19:06 13.02.2023
Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:00 09.02.2023
Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

19:39 09.02.2023
Russia focuses on offensive in several directions in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Russia focuses on offensive in several directions in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

14:45 09.02.2023
Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

19:44 08.02.2023
Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

21:20 07.02.2023
There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

10:52 07.02.2023
War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

20:51 06.02.2023
Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:24 06.02.2023
Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

17:44 02.02.2023
Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

Zelensky: Sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry must become part of global sanctions

LATEST

Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Ukrainian rescuers provide medical care to three people affected by Turkey earthquake, clear rubble at three scenes in past 24 hours

AD
AD
AD
AD