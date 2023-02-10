Facts

16:48 10.02.2023

Missile strikes critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

1 min read
Missile strikes critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

A Russian missile hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region, a fire broke out there, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky has said.

"The enemy hit a critical energy infrastructure facility, and a fire broke out. All services are working at the scene, and the specialists are examining the scale of destruction," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

One more missile fell down near a health improvement facility in Lviv district. The windows in the building were damaged by blast wave.

Tags: #lviv_region #missile

