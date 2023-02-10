AFU kills about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

Over the past day on Thursday, February 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated about 730 occupiers, while three tanks, three armored vehicles, seven artillery systems, one air defense, a helicopter, three UAVs and five units of vehicles and tankers were destroyed, the General Staff has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 10, 2023 approximately amounted to about 135,740 of military personnel (plus 730) people, 3,258 tanks (plus three) units, 6,471 armored combat vehicles (plus three) units, 2,251 artillery systems (plus seven) units, 463 units of MLRS, 233 units of air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 295 aircraft units, 281 helicopters (plus one) unit, 1,970 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus three units), 796 cruise missiles, 18 ships /boats, 5,126 automotive equipment and tankers (plus five) units, and 211 units of special equipment," the morning report says