Death toll from explosion in Darnytsky district of Kyiv rises to three – municipal authorities

The number of deaths caused by a gas cylinder explosion on the territory of a former plant in Darnytsky district of Kyiv increased to three, five people were hospitalized with injuries, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration has said.

"Three people were killed as a result of an explosion on the territory of a former plant in Darnytsky district. Five people were hospitalized. On person refused from hospitalization. All of them suffered injuries of various severity," it said.

There is one more person under the rubble. The rescue operation continues.