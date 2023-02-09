Facts

15:18 09.02.2023

Russia loses over 20 generals in war against Ukraine – Japanese intelligence

2 min read

More than 20 generals of the Russian occupying army were killed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the website of the Japanese media corporation Nikkei on Thursday, citing intelligence data.

British media said in June that more than ten generals had been killed. Japan estimates their total at more than 20 based on intelligence gathered in cooperation with the United States and Europe. about the weakness of the armed forces of the invaders.

Former Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Kiyofumi Iwata called the number "unbelievably high", noting that in the United States, for example, there were almost no combat deaths of officers of such a high rank. "The death of a general weakens troop morale," he said.

Iwata attributed the unusually high number of generals killed to the superiority of the Ukrainian military in cyberspace, allowing Kyiv to know their whereabouts, and to Russian tactics of sending generals into combat.

A senior Japanese intelligence official, who has not been named, also raised the possibility of using informants. "There may be informants in the two eastern regions giving information to Ukraine," he said.

It is noted that the lack of internal sources was one of the main reasons why it took the United States ten years to find and kill Osama bin Laden.

"Recruitment of local informants depends on a variety of factors, including systems of government, religion and ethnicity. It should come as no surprise if the regions of Ukraine invaded by Russia have sources furnishing Kyiv with intelligence," the newspaper said.

According to the publication, the version that Ukraine was able to target Russian commanders by monitoring mobile phone signals - a communication method that Russian troops were forced to use due to problems on the electronic warfare front; after that, Russia banned the use of such devices.

Tags: #russian #generals

MORE ABOUT

19:16 27.01.2023
UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

17:55 21.12.2022
Yermak discusses ways to implement Ukrainian peace formula with generals from USA, Norway

Yermak discusses ways to implement Ukrainian peace formula with generals from USA, Norway

19:48 15.12.2022
More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

10:23 15.12.2022
Zelensky: Neutral flag for Russian athletes is impossible - all their flags stained with blood

Zelensky: Neutral flag for Russian athletes is impossible - all their flags stained with blood

11:11 30.09.2022
More than 59,000 occupiers killed since start of full–scale Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

More than 59,000 occupiers killed since start of full–scale Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

16:15 09.09.2022
Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

09:19 10.08.2022
Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

11:34 13.07.2022
Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

11:10 11.06.2022
Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

20:31 25.05.2022
Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

LATEST

Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Paris hands over ten generators to Kyiv

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

EU states should move to next step and provide fighter jets and necessary weapons to Ukraine – Metsola

We defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world - Zelensky at European Parliament

European Parliament's President to Zelensky: Ukraine is Europe, your future is in EU

AD
AD
AD
AD