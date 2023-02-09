EU states should move to next step and provide fighter jets and necessary weapons to Ukraine – Metsola

The European Union states should take the next step and provide fighter jets and all the weapons Ukraine needs, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has said.

"With funds for your people, with help in reconstruction, with training for your troops. With military equipment and defence systems you need to win. And, now, States must consider, quickly, as a next step, providing long range systems and the jets you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted," Metsola said, speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to members of the European Parliament on Thursday.

She said that the planes meant one more day of liberty and peace.

"You do not need to convince anyone here of how essential it is to support Ukraine. To back all those giving their lives… To ensure victory, real peace - based on your 10-point plan, accountability for those who committed war crimes and for the protection of freedom for all Ukrainians. And I want to repeat the promise I made to you when we met in Kyiv last April: we have your back. We were with you then, we are with you now, we will be with you for as long as it takes. Freedom will prevail," the President of the European Parliament said.