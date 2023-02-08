Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces continue to take filtration measures against the civilians in the town of Novotroyitske in Henichesk district, Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Wednesday.

"First of all, this refers to those who worked for Ukrainian public institutions, refuse to cooperate with the Russian occupation administration and go to work. The invaders also threaten that persons, who would not receive Russian passports by March, will be automatically subject to filtration measures," it said.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers conduct daily searches and loot the local population in Hromivka, Chaplynka, Mala Kardashynka, Zelene, Chulakivka, and Novovolodymyrivka in Kherson region.

"They steal household appliances, phones and all valuables," the General Staff said.