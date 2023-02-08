Facts

19:57 08.02.2023

Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

1 min read

The Russian occupation forces continue to take filtration measures against the civilians in the town of Novotroyitske in Henichesk district, Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Wednesday.

"First of all, this refers to those who worked for Ukrainian public institutions, refuse to cooperate with the Russian occupation administration and go to work. The invaders also threaten that persons, who would not receive Russian passports by March, will be automatically subject to filtration measures," it said.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers conduct daily searches and loot the local population in Hromivka, Chaplynka, Mala Kardashynka, Zelene, Chulakivka, and Novovolodymyrivka in Kherson region.

"They steal household appliances, phones and all valuables," the General Staff said.

Tags: #kherson #region #occupation

MORE ABOUT

09:26 30.01.2023
Three killed, four more wounded in shelling Kherson on Jan 29 – prosecutor's office

Three killed, four more wounded in shelling Kherson on Jan 29 – prosecutor's office

19:18 27.01.2023
Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

18:51 23.01.2023
Court sentences collaborator from Kherson to five years in prison for organization of sham referendum

Court sentences collaborator from Kherson to five years in prison for organization of sham referendum

17:18 21.01.2023
Mass evacuation carried out from Kherson to Lviv region

Mass evacuation carried out from Kherson to Lviv region

22:33 15.01.2023
URCS premises in Kherson damaged in shelling

URCS premises in Kherson damaged in shelling

18:16 15.01.2023
Russians shell building of URCS in Kherson, serious fire breaks out – K. Tymoshenko

Russians shell building of URCS in Kherson, serious fire breaks out – K. Tymoshenko

13:15 14.01.2023
Putin orders occupation authorities to deport Ukrainian children to Russia on medical grounds – ISW

Putin orders occupation authorities to deport Ukrainian children to Russia on medical grounds – ISW

12:43 10.01.2023
Ukrainian forces hit Russian boat near Kherson – defense forces of Tauride direction

Ukrainian forces hit Russian boat near Kherson – defense forces of Tauride direction

09:38 09.01.2023
Russian army strikes Kherson, Kramatorsk during alleged ceasefire – Zelensky

Russian army strikes Kherson, Kramatorsk during alleged ceasefire – Zelensky

11:34 06.01.2023
Invaders shell fire station in Kherson, there are dead, wounded – State Emergency Service

Invaders shell fire station in Kherson, there are dead, wounded – State Emergency Service

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

LATEST

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

Germany delivers to Ukraine two more Gepard tanks, 11 vehicles, 29 generators

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

UK heading with us to victory over very idea of war – Zelensky

Johnson calls on Great Britain to give Ukraine Typhoon fighter jets, more Challenger tanks – media

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD