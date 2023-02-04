Zelensky discusses all-round support for Ukraine in short and long term with Sunak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Speaking with Rishi Sunak, I thanked for start training Ukrainian crews on Challengers. We talked about further expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, all-round support for Ukraine in the short & long term. I emphasized: representatives of the aggressor have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.