11:14 03.02.2023

Austrian Red Cross, URCS hand over generators to Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Ukraine

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross and the Austrian Red Cross, together with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, handed over two powerful generators and 400 blankets to the State Institution Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of NAMS of Ukraine in Kyiv.

As The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on its official Facebook page, generators will be installed to ensure the smooth operation of the institute's operating rooms, where patients with complex diagnoses are operated on from all over the country, including from the territories where military operations are underway.

"This is an extremely pleasant event for us, as we are handing over critical equipment for the hospital. I would like to note that in Austria a lot of efforts are aimed at helping Ukrainians from both the public sector and public organizations and individuals. Actually, this gave us the opportunity to do this good deed," Van der Bellen said at the equipment transfer ceremony.

According to the Secretary General of the Austrian Red Cross, Michael Opriesnig, with the assistance of one of the Austrian charitable organizations, 429 generators have already been transferred to Ukraine.

"We plan to continue to cooperate with the Red Cross of Ukraine, which joins many of our projects and is an active participant in organizing assistance to those who need it," Opriesnig said.

In turn, Maksym Dotsenko, URCS Director General, stressed that over the past fifteen years the Austrian Red Cross has been one of the most reliable partners of the Red Cross of Ukraine.



"Generators are only part of the large-scale assistance provided to our citizens. Our cooperation continues in many areas, such as voucher and cash assistance, restoration of damaged housing, mobile medical teams and humanitarian assistance," Dotsenko said.

