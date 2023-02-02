Occupiers decide to demolish building in Mariupol where around 200 victims were found to cover tracks – mayor's advisor

The Russian occupation forces decided to demolish a 14-story apartment building in Mariupol, Donetsk region, where around 200 bodies of those killed were found, Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriuschenko has said.

"The most well-known graveyard in Mariupol. 129 Myru Avenue. It is here where around 200 bodies of those killed were found. Demolition and oblivion as a goal. The Russians are trying to destroy everything. The history. The new history. Memory. This won't happen," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

A picture of the multi-apartment building damaged by shelling and fire was attached to the message.