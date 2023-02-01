Facts

19:30 01.02.2023

URCS opens two psychosocial support centers

URCS opens two psychosocial support centers

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened two psychosocial support centers in Ternopil and Kamianets-Podilsky.

"Psychosocial support centers opened in Kamianets-Podilsky and Ternopil. Now everyone who needs mental health support can contact Ukrainian Red Cross specialists and receive necessary aid," the URCS said on its Facebook page.

The centers will organize events for children and adults: classes with elements of creativity, active games for children, and educational workshops. The centers will help people to cope with emotional tension and stress caused by the war and other crisis events.

The centers were opened with the assistance of the Danish Red Cross.

The URCS psychosocial support centers also work in Uzhgorod, Poltava, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

More than 230,000 people received psychosocial support and assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross in 2022.

