20:24 01.02.2023

Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited specialists from Austria to actively participate in humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

"Mine clearance is a global issue that is part of a point in the Peace Formula. There are many different challenges and they need to be overcome. And, of course, we see Austria as one of those states that can join the list of countries that will deal with humanitarian issues in the Peace Formula," he said.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine now needs support for the work of the State Emergency Service, which has a significant short

During the talks, Zelensky informed Alexander Van der Bellen about the situation at the front, about Russia's intentions to strengthen terror about the age of special well as about the urgent needs to resist Russian aggression.

In particular, about the protection systems against attack drones used by the Russian army, about electronic warfare systems and other non-lethal means with which Austria could significantly help.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, Zelensky thanked

Austria for humanitarian cooperation and assistance in the amount of almost EUR 200 million, and he noted the significant social support of Ukrainian internally displaced persons, assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children. Separately, he thanked Austria for the Neighbor in Difficulty assistance program.

Tags: #austria #demining #participation

