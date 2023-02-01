Austria to give Ukraine EUR 5 mln euros to restore transformer substations - president
The Austrian Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology will transfer EUR 5 million to Ukraine for the restoration of transformer substations, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said.
He said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv that their ministry would donate EUR 5 million for the restoration of transformer substations in Ukraine.