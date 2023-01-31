Ukrainians order more than 300,000 LED lamps for exchange through Diia

Ukrainians have ordered more than 300,000 new lamps within a day as part of a program launched through Diia to exchange incandescent lamps for LED lamps, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Yesterday, a large-scale program for the exchange of old incandescent lamps for LED lamps was launched in Ukraine. It's an initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky, supported by the European Union," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, 30 million lamps have already been purchased by the EU, and another 5 million is expected from France.

"Ukrainians have already ordered more than 300,000 energy-saving lamps through Diia for exchange. Therefore, we are confident that the program will be successful," the prime minister said.