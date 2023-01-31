Facts

19:02 31.01.2023

Kostin meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State to discuss legal mechanisms for compensation of damage to Ukraine

1 min read
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya in Washington, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said on the Telegram channel.

The parties discussed the legal mechanisms for compensation of damage to Ukraine. The Ukrainian prosecutor general said that he appreciates the new initiatives of the U.S. aimed against Russian oligarchs.

"Justice is not full until everyone affected by the war feels it. The victory of the free world is possible only when we hold Russia accountable and force it to pay," Kostin said.

He also expressed gratitude for the expert support within the framework of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA), as well as technical, humanitarian, financial, and military assistance of the United States.

Tags: #meeting #prosecutor #ukraine_us

