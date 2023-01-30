Zelensky, along with Danish PM, visit wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of Mykolaiv's hospitals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, together with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, visited wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of the hospitals in Mykolaiv.

"Together with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, we paid a visit to the wounded Ukrainian defenders in a hospital in Mykolaiv," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, it is important for our warriors to be able to undergo not only physical, but also psychological rehabilitation.

The head of state also expressed gratitude to all the medical workers who care about the health of our defenders. I wish them a speedy recovery.

According to the press service of the president, Zelensky and Frederiksen also visited Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, which was partially destroyed as a result of Russian rocket attacks on March 29, 2022. Then 37 people became victims of the Russian attack.

The head of state informed the head of the Danish government about the needs of restoring the infrastructure of Mykolaiv.

They also visited Mykolaiv Commercial Sea Port and inspected oil storage tanks destroyed as a result of enemy missile and drone attacks.

In addition, Zelensky and Frederiksen visited an individual heating point equipped with a water purification and distribution unit. This project was implemented with the assistance of Denmark, which was one of the first to provide the city with assistance in providing residents with drinking water after the Russian aggressor destroyed the traditional water supply system from the Dnipro River.

As it was reported, Denmark from the first days of a full-scale invasion has been helping Mykolaiv and supporting the city as part of its patronage over it.