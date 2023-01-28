Western partners promise to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks – Ukrainian ambassador to France

Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko said on the air of the French channel BFMTV that the allies had promised to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks.

"To date, many countries have officially confirmed their agreement to supply 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," he said.

Omelchenko noted the importance of obtaining tanks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As for the delivery time, they vary in each case. Some need to carry out maintenance, others solve logistics issues, and others are waiting for other models to give away the ones they promised," the ambassador said.

Omelchenko also stressed that "if we wait for August or September, it will be too late."