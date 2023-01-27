Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

On Friday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed the issue of strengthening support for Ukraine with German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen.

"The strengthening of support for Ukraine was discussed with Mrs. Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen," Shmyhal said in Telegram.

He said the day before, the first meeting of the "financial Ramstein" was held, a multi-donor coordination platform, the concept of which was outlined at the recovery conference in Berlin.

"We expect that the work of the platform will provide rhythmic financial support to Ukraine this year," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister said that during the meeting with the ambassador, he conveyed gratitude to the German leadership for making important decisions for Ukraine: the supply of an additional battery of Patriot air defense systems and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as Leopard-2 battle tanks.