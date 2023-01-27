Facts

19:51 27.01.2023

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

1 min read
Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

On Friday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed the issue of strengthening support for Ukraine with German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen.

"The strengthening of support for Ukraine was discussed with Mrs. Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen," Shmyhal said in Telegram.

He said the day before, the first meeting of the "financial Ramstein" was held, a multi-donor coordination platform, the concept of which was outlined at the recovery conference in Berlin.

"We expect that the work of the platform will provide rhythmic financial support to Ukraine this year," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister said that during the meeting with the ambassador, he conveyed gratitude to the German leadership for making important decisions for Ukraine: the supply of an additional battery of Patriot air defense systems and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as Leopard-2 battle tanks.

Tags: #ukraine #ambassador #meeting #pm #frg

MORE ABOUT

20:30 27.01.2023
Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

20:15 27.01.2023
Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

19:27 27.01.2023
Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

19:16 27.01.2023
UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

16:39 27.01.2023
Ukraine interested in Japan's participation in post-war reconstruction of country – Stefanchuk

Ukraine interested in Japan's participation in post-war reconstruction of country – Stefanchuk

09:48 27.01.2023
"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

20:22 26.01.2023
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums to conceal losses – Maliar

Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums to conceal losses – Maliar

18:32 25.01.2023
Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

19:20 24.01.2023
U.S. leans toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine

U.S. leans toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine

19:52 20.01.2023
Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

LATEST

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine – media

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

Ukraine's MFA in response to Palestinian-Israeli conflict aggravation: We call on parties to exercise restraint, immediate stop rocket attacks

AD
AD
AD
AD