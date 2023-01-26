Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

The European Commission on Thursday announced the launch of a multi-agency donor coordination platform to support the reconstruction process in Ukraine.

"The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction process has been launched today. It will allow for close coordination among international donors and international financial organizations and will ensure that support is provided in a coherent, transparent, and accountable manner," the EC said.

"The first meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform, held by video conference, brought together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, G7 countries, as well as financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Other donors will be able to join the platform over time," it said.

"So far, the EU, its member states and European financial institutions have made available up to EUR49 billion in financial, budget support, emergency, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine," the report states.