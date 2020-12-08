Facts

13:43 08.12.2020

Infrastructure Ministry to develop e-platform for multimodal container traffic in 2021

2 min read
The Ministry of Infrastructure in 2021 plans to develop a separate electronic platform for the implementation of multimodal container transportation, according to a statement on the agency's website.

"We are already actively working on the digitalization of the transport industry. The work of electronic consignment notes has begun in a pilot mode. We also joined II Additional Protocol of the International Convention on Inland Transport, which included us in the list of countries ready to implement e-CMR," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said when speaking at the 18th meeting of the working group on transport at the level of the heads of the GUAM departments (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova).

He added that within the BSEC (the Black Sea Economic Cooperation), a mechanism is being developed to exchange information in an electronic format on the issued permits for international transportation of goods by road. Also, separately with the government of Kazakhstan, the introduction of electronic one-time permits for international road freight transportation is being worked out.

"And next year we plan to build a separate electronic platform for multimodal container transportation," Krykliy said.

In addition, according to him, together with the State Customs Service, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Infrastructure is working on the creation of a single digital platform that will allow businesses to fill in all data in one digital window when entering/leaving Ukraine without the need to duplicate documents in various institutions.

To begin with, the initiative will be implemented in the field of maritime transport, and then will extend to aviation, railways and road transport.

Krykliy also thanked his Azerbaijani colleagues for their initiative in preparing the concept for the creation of the regional logistics platform GUAM NET and expressed full support from Ukraine.

Tags: #infrastructure #platform #electronic
