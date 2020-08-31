Press Conferences

17:47 31.08.2020

Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

3 min read

KYIV. Aug 31 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Several non-governmental organizations and charitable foundations united their efforts to achieve common goals and create a citywide civic platform titled "Kyiv Nash (Kyiv Is Ours)", Chairperson of non-governmental organization (NGO) Kyiv Nash (Kyiv Is Ours) City Platform Maryna Ozerova has said.

"The key goals of our unification are joint work on the creation of an alternative development concept for the city based on the concept of the cities of the future and taking into account Kyiv's historical image, protection of city residents' rights by all legal means, including legal aid in fight against barbaric and illegal construction, dislocation of environmental balance in our city," she said during a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

In addition, the new platform will represent the interests of the city residents in a dialogue with Kyiv authorities, monitoring and control over their activities, development of proposals on improvement of the city's infrastructure, support of communication between Kyiv's districts and regional center, implementation of social and humanitarian projects aimed at the development of cultural and social life of the capital, health care and education of the younger generation, promotion of Kyiv's history and traditions, patriotic development of children and young people in Kyiv, Ozerova said.

"The interests of Kyiv and Kyiv residents should be over the interests of parties and clans. Kyiv should not be a hostage of politicians and officials. Our union, just like each organization, which preserves its autonomous resource or structure, has many plans for public activities in which one of the key tasks is education of our young people, because our future is in our children's hands," she said.

Ozerova also noted that the non-governmental organization does not belong to any party.

"We are independent. Our union is not a pre-election campaign. We will participate in all possible campaigns aimed at achieving the goals outlined in the memorandum. We will also carry out monitoring over the candidates' promises and their implementation in the process of local elections. We will regularly inform the public and media about our work," she said.

During the press conference, a ceremony of signing a declaration of unity between Kyiv's non-NGOs was held. The document was signed by representatives of NGO Business Women of Ukraine, Charity Foundation of the Saint Mersiful Filaret, NGO Healthy Humanity, NGO Ukrainian Sociology Portal, NGO Institute of Private and Public Law and the Social Initiative International Charity Foundation.

Ozerova also said that the new NGO is open for other organizations and active citizens.

Tags: #conference #kyiv #activists #platform #public
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:15 28.08.2020
For the first time in Ukraine, Randy Zuckerberg will give a speech at Kyiv Smart City Forum 2020

For the first time in Ukraine, Randy Zuckerberg will give a speech at Kyiv Smart City Forum 2020

16:07 26.08.2020
Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

10:46 26.08.2020
Kyivmiskbud to audit construction of residential complexes by construction financing funds managed by Arсada – Kyiv mayor

Kyivmiskbud to audit construction of residential complexes by construction financing funds managed by Arсada – Kyiv mayor

12:50 24.08.2020
Kyiv police receive number of anonymous reports about mining of objects, mainly in city center

Kyiv police receive number of anonymous reports about mining of objects, mainly in city center

12:27 24.08.2020
March of defenders starts in Kyiv

March of defenders starts in Kyiv

11:57 22.08.2020
Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

15:59 21.08.2020
Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

15:50 21.08.2020
Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

15:42 21.08.2020
One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

15:29 21.08.2020
Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

Five parties may enter Kyiv City Council, Svoboda, Party of Shariy retain chances

Ukrainian MP Honcharenko intends to raise issue of political prisoners in Belarus in PACE

For Democratic Belarus association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential election results – MP Honcharenko

'For Democratic Belarus' association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential elections' results – MP Honcharenko

Authorities are preparing to use administrative resources in elections – CVU

TeleTrade protects business reputation following info attack

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD