European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

The European Commission, together with V_labs and Rail Cargo Group, has launched the Grainlane trading platform, which will help optimize grain exports from Ukraine to the EU countries, according to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is specified that the platform was created for the sale and purchase of agricultural products, the unification and strengthening of ties between European logistics companies and Ukrainian farmers and grain traders.

"The specific of the platform is that both trade and transport requests will be placed on it at the same time, facilitating the process of organizing export deliveries. Representatives of European logistics will be able to resolve organizational issues with Ukrainian partners. The latter will be able to find partners in a few clicks to export their products, as well as new logistics solutions," the report explains.

Such communication, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, is especially relevant for the export of grain from Ukraine by land transport, as it allows the formation of new business relationships and supply chains.

In addition, such a mechanism should speed up the process of matching supply and demand opportunities with full transparency of transactions.

The platform is available at https://app.grain-lane.com/welcome-page in English and German.