Meeting of steering committee of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform held in Kyiv – Shmyhal

A meeting of the steering committee of the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform was held in Kyiv, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"In Kyiv, for the first time, a meeting of the steering committee of the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform was held in a live format," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the Prime Minister focused on three strategic objectives of the Platform, including projected budget support.

"In March, we received $9 billion in external financing. However, the main challenge remains external budget support in the second half of this year and next year," he wrote.

Also, according to the prime minister, it is important to create a solid foundation for economic stability, which will help reduce the budget deficit.

"With limited resources, the government must focus on urgent needs that will create a sustainable military economy and unlock economic growth," Shmyhal added.

The third strategic goal, according to the prime minister, is the use of frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine.

"We must strengthen the work of the Platform. Twice a year - hold meetings of a higher format to resolve priority issues, sum up results and strategic planning. It was proposed that the technical Secretariat of the Platform work directly in Kyiv. This will ensure high-quality sectoral coordination and achieve the goals set - to help Ukraine can survive economically and promote conditions for economic development," he concluded.