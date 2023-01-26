Facts

15:14 26.01.2023

Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

1 min read
Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

On Thursday afternoon, the Russian invaders once again tried to launch a missile attack on Odesa region, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko said.

"The enemy once again tried to carry out a missile attack on our region," Marchenko said in Telegram.

He said that during another enemy attack, Ukrainian air defense units shot down another cruise missile fired from an aircraft.

 

Tags: #odesa_region

MORE ABOUT

13:16 05.01.2023
SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

16:19 05.12.2022
Two infrastructure facilities damaged, one person hospitalized in Odesa region – K. Tymoshenko

Two infrastructure facilities damaged, one person hospitalized in Odesa region – K. Tymoshenko

14:24 22.10.2022
Air defense shoot down four missiles over Odesa region – Military Administration

Air defense shoot down four missiles over Odesa region – Military Administration

11:39 22.10.2022
Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration

Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration

10:46 17.10.2022
Enemy launches missile attack on Odesa region, infrastructure object damaged – regional administration speaker

Enemy launches missile attack on Odesa region, infrastructure object damaged – regional administration speaker

17:09 19.08.2022
Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

09:16 17.08.2022
Enemy strike causes destruction, fire at recreation center in Odesa region, three people wounded

Enemy strike causes destruction, fire at recreation center in Odesa region, three people wounded

10:50 26.07.2022
Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

09:29 26.07.2022
Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

LATEST

France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums to conceal losses – Maliar

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Japan Intl Cooperation Agency resumes work in Ukraine, to focus on restoration issues – Shmyhal

URCS delegation, German govt commissioner discuss issues of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens affected by war

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD