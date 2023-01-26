Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

On Thursday afternoon, the Russian invaders once again tried to launch a missile attack on Odesa region, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko said.

"The enemy once again tried to carry out a missile attack on our region," Marchenko said in Telegram.

He said that during another enemy attack, Ukrainian air defense units shot down another cruise missile fired from an aircraft.