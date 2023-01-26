Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by the United States, will be held at NATO Headquarters on February 14, according to the NATO website.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on 14-15 February 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," NATO said on its website.

On February 13, the Secretary General will take part in a press conference ahead of the meeting.

