Facts

12:39 26.01.2023

Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

1 min read
Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by the United States, will be held at NATO Headquarters on February 14, according to the NATO website.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on 14-15 February 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," NATO said on its website.

On February 13, the Secretary General will take part in a press conference ahead of the meeting.

According to the statement, a separate meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by the United States, will take place at NATO HQ on February 14.

Tags: #nato #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

19:19 25.01.2023
Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

18:32 25.01.2023
Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

14:57 25.01.2023
NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

13:00 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

12:28 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

20:02 23.01.2023
Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

12:57 23.01.2023
Ninth Ramstein meeting to be held in Feb

Ninth Ramstein meeting to be held in Feb

14:11 21.01.2023
Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

11:18 21.01.2023
Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

LATEST

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Japan Intl Cooperation Agency resumes work in Ukraine, to focus on restoration issues – Shmyhal

Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

URCS delegation, German govt commissioner discuss issues of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens affected by war

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

French FM arrives in Odesa

AD
AD
AD
AD