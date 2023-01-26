Facts

12:14 26.01.2023

Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

2 min read
The war will end when Russian troops leave Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News published on Thursday.

"For me, people are the number one priority. That's why I don't want to fight on Russian territory. I just want them to stop the war as quickly as possible, and leave our country as fast as possible… I can tell you for sure if they leave our territory the war will stop," he said.

According to him, he is "not interested" in meeting with Vladimir Putin for peace talks, describing him as a "nobody" who lives in an "information bubble" and does not really know what is happening on the battlefield.

The president said he "doesn't understand who makes decisions in Russia" and while Moscow asks for peace, it then lies by attacking his country with missiles at night. "They don't want any talks, and this was the case before the invasion. President Putin decided so," Zelensky said.

"He doesn't want negotiations because he doesn't want peace. I am convinced that Ukraine is just the first step for him. I am convinced that he is waging a big war. And having the whole world helping Ukraine now - he is not thinking about that. He is thinking, 'Well, it's not working out in Ukraine now but we will wait… the world won't stay united, they will get tired and I will move further," Zelensky said.

"But after Ukraine there will be further steps, there will be other countries, if we fail to withstand. I think we will manage, we will get support and we will win," he said.

Asked if a face-to-face meeting with Putin would help resolve the ongoing conflict, Zelensky said: "It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak. Why? Because we had meeting with him in Normandy Format, it was before full-scale invasion. I saw the man who said one thing and then did another," he said.

According to Zelensky, "in the east they are moving forward and losing a lot of people. It's just an extraordinary number. They don't care about it. I mean, they don't count their people. This is a fact," he said.

Tags: #war #zelensky

