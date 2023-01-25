Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday the decision of the German federal government to transfer 14 Leopard-2 A6 battle tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine, the press service of the German government said.

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We act in close coordination and in concert at the international level," Scholz said.

It is specified that now the goal is to collect two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

"At the first stage, Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks. Other European partners, in turn, will transfer Leopard 2 tanks. Training of Ukrainian crews should quickly begin in Germany. In addition to training, the package will also include logistics, ammunition and maintenance of systems," the government said.

It notes that Germany will provide partner countries that want to quickly supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks from their stocks, appropriate permissions for their transfer.