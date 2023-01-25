Facts

12:18 25.01.2023

Stefanishyna calls on EU states to help expand network for issuing Ukrainian documents in EU

2 min read
Stefanishyna calls on EU states to help expand network for issuing Ukrainian documents in EU

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna called on the European Union states to help expand the network for issuing Ukrainian documents in the EU.

"A regular meeting of the EU Solidarity Platform was held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. The platform was created to coordinate the efforts of Member States and European Union agencies to help Ukrainians who are looking for temporary protection due to the war," the Deputy Prime Minister's press service said.

It is noted that during the event, the parties discussed: the recognition of Ukrainian electronic documents in the EU, the employment of Ukrainians in the EU, proper education for Ukrainian children, professional development opportunities for Ukrainian teachers, as well as strengthening the protection of the rights of children deprived of parental care who are now in the EU.

"The issue that is in our constant focus is the recognition and issuance of documents. It is important that Ukrainian citizens are provided with original national documents, such as ID cards, in order to be able to return to Ukraine, have the opportunity to obtain driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates. This is done because of the consular departments, but we are also launching a network of centers that will allow us to produce and print documents in different countries of the European Union," Stefanishyna said, according to the press service.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced the possibility of expanding the network of separate subdivisions of the SOE "Document" abroad to provide Ukrainian citizens with services for processing and issuing documents, and called on the EU member states, on whose territory the largest number of Ukrainian citizens are now located, to help with the opening of local centers.

Tags: #eu #stefanishyna

MORE ABOUT

19:00 19.01.2023
Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

09:57 17.01.2023
EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

12:55 16.01.2023
First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

18:47 13.01.2023
Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

18:31 13.01.2023
European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

20:39 12.01.2023
Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

19:22 11.01.2023
Swedish Presidency of Council of EU to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership – Billstrom

Swedish Presidency of Council of EU to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership – Billstrom

14:21 10.01.2023
EU, NATO leaders support providing Ukraine with modern weapons needed to defend against Russia

EU, NATO leaders support providing Ukraine with modern weapons needed to defend against Russia

13:48 10.01.2023
EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

20:28 09.01.2023
Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

LATEST

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

Pope meets with reps of Ukrainian churches for first time

AD
AD
AD
AD