Stefanishyna calls on EU states to help expand network for issuing Ukrainian documents in EU

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna called on the European Union states to help expand the network for issuing Ukrainian documents in the EU.

"A regular meeting of the EU Solidarity Platform was held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. The platform was created to coordinate the efforts of Member States and European Union agencies to help Ukrainians who are looking for temporary protection due to the war," the Deputy Prime Minister's press service said.

It is noted that during the event, the parties discussed: the recognition of Ukrainian electronic documents in the EU, the employment of Ukrainians in the EU, proper education for Ukrainian children, professional development opportunities for Ukrainian teachers, as well as strengthening the protection of the rights of children deprived of parental care who are now in the EU.

"The issue that is in our constant focus is the recognition and issuance of documents. It is important that Ukrainian citizens are provided with original national documents, such as ID cards, in order to be able to return to Ukraine, have the opportunity to obtain driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates. This is done because of the consular departments, but we are also launching a network of centers that will allow us to produce and print documents in different countries of the European Union," Stefanishyna said, according to the press service.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced the possibility of expanding the network of separate subdivisions of the SOE "Document" abroad to provide Ukrainian citizens with services for processing and issuing documents, and called on the EU member states, on whose territory the largest number of Ukrainian citizens are now located, to help with the opening of local centers.