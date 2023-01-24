U.S. leans toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The United States is leaning toward sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine which would be part of an agreement that would allow the delivery of German-made, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

"The announcement would be part of a broader diplomatic understanding with Germany in which Berlin would agree to send a smaller number of its own Leopard 2 tanks and would also approve the delivery of more of the German-made tanks by Poland and other nations," it said.

The White House declined to comment.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the shift in the U.S. position follows a call on January 17 between U.S. President Joseph Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which Biden agreed to look into providing the Abrams tanks against the judgment of the Pentagon.

"A senior German official said that the issue had been the subject of intense negotiation between Washington and Berlin for more than a week and appeared to be on the way to resolution," it said.