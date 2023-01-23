NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are aware of the information about alleged abuse during the procurement of food for the military reported in the media and are investigating into a criminal case on it, the NABU has said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Taking into account the high-profile publications in the media about possible abuse by the Defense Ministry during the procurement of food for the military, we announce that the NABU and SAPO are aware of the information, and it is being investigated under a criminal case launched prior to the media reports," it said.

According to the NABU, inter alia, the investigators are checking into procurements worth more than UAH 13 billion.

"Preliminary legal classification is Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation continues. More details are the secret of investigation," it said.