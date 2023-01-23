Ukraine never stores any weapons on NPP territory – Podoliak

Ukraine has never stored any weapons on the territory of its nuclear power plants, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

“Ukraine has never stored any weapons on the NPP territory, as falsely ‘claimed’ by ru-FIS (Naryshkin). On the contrary, RF seized the ZNPP & keeps its military there. Ukraine is always open to inspecting bodies, including the IAEA. Russians' lies are aimed to justify their provocations,” Podoliak said on Twitter.

Earlier, information was spread in the Russian media with reference to head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin that Ukraine allegedly places Western weapons and ammunition on the territory of its nuclear power plants.